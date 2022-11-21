.

Vicky Kaushal reveals how Katrina Kaif reacted to Govinda Naam Mera trailer, watch video Published on: 2 hours ago

Trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera unveiled in Mumbai on November 20. At the trailer launch event, Vicky was asked how his actor wife Katrina Kaif reacted to Govinda Naam Mera poster and trailer. Watch the video above to know what Vicky had to say about it. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the quirky thriller is all set for OTT release on December 16.