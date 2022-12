.

Vicky Kaushal jets off with Katrina Kaif to an undisclosed location Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday. After slaying red carpet at a recent award gala, the duo is reportedly off to an undisclosed location for a romantic getaway. Have a look at their comfortable airport look in the video above.