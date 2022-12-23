.

Uorfi Javed shares video questioning hypocrisy in society

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has opened up about the hypocrisy in society. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actor took to social media to react to how people were more interested in her getting detained in Dubai than a man threatening her with rape and life. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi on Friday said that though both the news were trending simultaneously, people were least interested in the man who threatened her but wanted Dubai Police to keep her in jail. The actor has also said that she is unfazed by negativity and will continue to lead her life on her own terms.