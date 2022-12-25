.

Tunisha Sharma was stressed says costar Parth Zutshi Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Parth Zutshi, the costar of Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actor went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. Speaking to media present outside the police station Parth, stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs. When asked about the relationship between Sheezan Khan and Tunisha, their costar said that it was their personal matter and do not have any idea about the same.