Tunisha Sharma cremated, her mom faints, Sheezan Khan's sister breaks down at funeral Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

Actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites were performed at Ghodev Samshan Bhumi on December 27 in Mumbai. Her costar Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of Tunisha. His sisters, Shafaq Naaz Khan, Falaq NAaz Khan with their mother, however, paid last respect to Tunisha who was reportedly in a relationship with Sheezan. Her body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial on December 24.