Published on: 56 minutes ago

A video of Shehnaaz Gill comforting a weeping fan is going viral on social media. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen hugging a fan who breaks down and goes on her knees in the full media glare. Shehnaaz not only reciprocated the love but asked security personnel to not mistreat her fans. The video seemingly spoke volumes about her strong bond with her admirers and cemented her position as queen of hearts.