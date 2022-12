.

This PDA moment of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is going viral like wildfire Published on: 5 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly the most adorable couple in tinselville. The actors made heads turn at an award gala which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple is going viral on social media courtesy of their endearing moment shared on the red carpet. Have a look at the viral moment that is breaking the internet in the video above.