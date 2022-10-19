.

Tejasswi Prakash on debut film Mann Kasturi Re: Aiming nationwide reach of Marathi cinema Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her film debut with Mann Kasturi Re. The Marathi film is a romantic drama wherein Tejasswi will be seen playing a rockstar. Talking about her film debut, Tejasswi said that she is proud to be associated with Marathi cinema. The actor also said that she would like Marathi cinema to have a nationwide reach. Tejasswi aside, the film will also mark the debut of Abhinay Berde who is son of Laxmikat Berde. Mann Kasturi Re is releasing on November 4.