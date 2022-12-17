.

Tejasswi Prakash, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and others stun on red carpet

Several celebrities from the showbiz industry were spotted in their glamorous avatars at an award gala that was held in Mumbai last night. Celebrities from the television industry to social stars and Bollywood divas made heads turn with their voguish looks. Tejasswi Prakash, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Nikki Tamboli, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala were among the celebrities who made their presence felt on the red carpet.