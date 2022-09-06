.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia attended Babli Bouncer trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday. At the event, Tamannaah shared that she would like to be bouncer for Bollywood handsome hunks Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal. Tamannaah will be seen playing a bouncer in Babli Bouncer. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the comedy-drama follows the story of the titular young female bouncer as it portrays various layers of the profession usually taken up by men.