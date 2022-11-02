.

SRK turns 57: Superstar greets a sea of fans who throng Mannat on his birthday Published on: 30 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood superstar and everyone’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on November 02. The super excited fans gathered outside the superstar’s residence Mannat to wish the actor in Mumbai. SRK made an appearance on his balcony to wave and greet the fans. SRK’s little one, AbRam, was also spotted with his father as the actor addressed the fans. The duo looked adorable as they waved at the people gathered outside Mannat.