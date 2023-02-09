Lucknow: In a road accident, a youth died and another was critically injured after the duo's two-wheeler collided with a Scooty. A video of the horrific accident surfaced in which victims can be seen flinging into the air after the crash. The injured youth has been admitted to the hospital whose condition remains critical.

In the CCTV footage, a high-speed bike comes and rams into a Scooty which is taking a turn from a cut. All happen within fractions of seconds giving no time for riders to slow down their speed. The incident happened under Talkatora police station limits of the city and the deceased was identified as Jai (18), a resident of the Bazarkhala Bharatpuri area.

According to the station in charge, Talkatora police station, Rikesh Kumar Singh, "Jai was returning from his aunt's house in Rajajipuram when his bike rammed into Scooty of the other youth, Ashish Arora (31), a resident of Rajajipuram E Block. Jai's life could have been saved if he was wearing a helmet."

Earlier also a very similar kind of scooter-bike crash in Coimbatore was captured on CCTV. In the accident Mallika, a resident of the Karumathampatti Ganapati Nagar area on Thursday was taking her two children to school on a Scooter. The video shows Mallika trying to cross the Somanur road when two college students from another direction on a bike hit the scooter. The two youths on the motorcycle were flung in the air while the woman and her children fell on the road. The locals rescued the injured and sent them to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. Taking cognizance of the video, the police started investigating the matter.