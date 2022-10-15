.

Sonam Kapoor nurses son Vayu while getting her makeup done, hubby Anand Ahuja reacts

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared an empowering video of herself breastfeeding her son Vayu while getting dolled up for Karwa Chauth. She took to Instagram, where she posted a clip in which she can be seen getting ready for the occasion. Sonam was also seen breastfeeding Vayu while her team did her makeup. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja heaped praise on the new mommy for being hands on mother. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son in August. The two tied the knot in May 2018. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022.