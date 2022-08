.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals his take on sex without love Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about how getting physical without love is actually meaningless. The actor, who appeared on Karan Johar's chart show Koffee With Karan 7, spoke about how loveless physical intimacy is a big no for him.