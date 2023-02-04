Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan. The film marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and how! Talking about his leading man, Siddharth said SRK, who is known as a romantic hero, has just begun and will create an era as an action star.

Siddharth is known for his action dramas such as War and Bang Bang. While War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in Pathaan he brought the biggest superstars of the country together. Talking about Saman Khan being part of Pathaan, the filmmaker said the credit for bringing both the Khans together goes to producer Aditya Chopra. Siddharth and his team, however, made most of the opportunity given to them to have Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame.

Pathaan continues to storm the box office after releasing in over 8000 screens worldwide. The film will likely have a sequel as SRK and Siddharth both hinted at Pathaan 2 at the success meet of the film in Mumbai last week.