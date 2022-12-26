.

Sheezan Khan used Tunisha Sharma on pretext of marriage, says deceased actor's mother

After Police said the reason behind the alleged extreme step taken by actor Tunisha Sharma was her breakup with Sheezan Khan, Vanita Sharma, mother of the deceased actor has made a shocking statement in the case. According to her, Sheezan cheated on Tunisha while he was involved with his former girlfriend. Vanitha also said that Sheezan should be punished as he used Tunisha on the pretext of marriage and then suddenly broke all the ties. Pawan Sharma, the maternal uncle of Tunisha, has also leveled allegations against Sheezan. He said the family members are in deep shock after the incident and whoever is the accused should be punished.