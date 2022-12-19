.

Sara Ali Khan looks bewitching as she sashays down the ramp in black Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sara Ali Khan turned showstopper for clothing brand Huemn. She was seen walking the ramp in a black jacket and matching bralette. She rounded off her look with flared pants and a pair of heels. Tucked in hair and glossy makeup added oodles of glamour to her look as she sashayed down the ramp in Mumbai. On the film front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Gaslight with Vikrant Massey aside, Sara also has an untitled film ready to release with Vicky Kaushal.