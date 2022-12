.

Ranveer Singh rescues child caught in crowd surge, watch viral video Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned into a real life hero as he carried a child and protected him from a crowd. The video of him carrying the child has gone viral on social media. It happened while he was promoting his upcoming comedy entertainer Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, at the Malad Masti event in the suburbs of Mumbai. A video of the gesture is winning hearts on social media.