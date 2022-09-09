.

Ranveer asks Tamannaah to protect him, watch her reply - video Published on: 7 hours ago

Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently collaborated with Tamannaah Bhatia for an advert, seemingly shares a good rapport with the actor. On Friday, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a video from their recent meet at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde residence for Ganapati darshan. In the Video, Tamannaah is seen with Ranveer and her Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar. Ranveer being his warm self is seen extending best wishes for Babli Bouncer in a humorous way. See their banter in the video above.