.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR are romantics at heart, this viral video hints so Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in Japan for RRR premiere is known. The film hit big screens in Japan on October 21 amid an intense promotional spree. Post the release, the team seems to have found time to unwind. In a viral video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen walking hand n hand with their wives Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi respectively. The couples were joined by friends as they were walking across Shibuya Crossing which is the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world. The viral video, however, has melted hearts for the red roses in the hands of ladies. Fans on social media have concluded that the tough RRR stars are romantic at heart.