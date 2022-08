.

Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan and others attend Dobaaraa screening in style Published on: 7 hours ago

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in style to attend Dobaaraa screening on August 15. The screening of Taapsee Pannu starrer was attended by Bollywood and TV celebs like Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, and Karishma Sharma among others. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is scheduled to release worldwide on August 19.