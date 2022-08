.

Rakhi Sawant makes shocking revelations about Sonali Phogat PA Sudhir Sangwan, watch video Published on: 3 hours ago

Rakhi Sawant reacted to Sonali Phogat death and made shocking revelations about her assistant Sudhir Sangwan. While talking to media on Sunday night, Rakhi said she was always suspicious about Sudhir. Rakhi, who was with Sonali in the Bigg Boss 14 house, said that the deceased and her 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara should get justice.