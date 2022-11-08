.

Qala will be a surprise, says Babil Khan on his debut Published on: 51 minutes ago

Babil Khan, who is the son of late Irrfan Khan is all set to showcase his acting skills with Qala, which is all set to release on Netflix on December 1, 2022. Talking about the film, Babil said the film revolves around Tripti Dimri and he is happy to be part of the film directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Babil and Tripti aside, the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles.