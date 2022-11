.

Priyanka Chopra makes classy appearance in grey pantsuit - video Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is back in India after 3 years. The actor was spotted in Mumbai for a store launch. The global star looked gorgeous in a grey pantsuit. She graciously posed for the cameras. PeeCee is in India to launch her haircare brand Anomaly with an aim to revolutionise hair care industry in the country.