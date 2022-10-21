.

Paris Hilton dolls up in Indian attire as she launches perfume in Mumbai Published on: 26 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

American socialite and international jet setter Paris Hilton was busy promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush, here on Thursday evening. For the product launch at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Hilton chose a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods. She rounded off her look with emerald jewellery, red sunglasses, and open tresses. Prior to the event, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her trying different outfits. What's interesting is that all the outfits in the video are Indian attires, designed by Indian designer, Shubhika of Papa Don't Preach fashion label, as Paris wanted to bring out the essence of the Indian culture.