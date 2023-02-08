Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Pictures and videos of Disha are going viral on social media wherein she is seen donning a denim short and backless red top with lace details.

Disha was seen exiting a restaurant when paps spotted her last night. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan too was spotted at the same restaurant. Khan stepped out for dinner donning a black t-shirt and a pair of denim. Aryan looked cool in pictures and videos of him exiting the Bastian restaurant. Also spotted outside the restaurant was handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya took kept it casual as he stepped out in city.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his author-director wife Tahira Kashyap too made heads turn in their stylish avatar. The couple obliged paparazzi with pictures outside the restaurant before zooming out in their car.