.

On Ashtami, Shilpa Shetty shares glimpses of her Mahagauri puja - video Published on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared glimpses of her Ashtami celebrations. In a video shared by Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra is seen doing Kanchika Puja while their daughter Samisha Shetty enjoys the ritual. In another video shared by Shilpa on Instagram Stories, the actor is seen feeding a bunch of kids as part of Kanchika Puja or popularly known as Kanya Puja.