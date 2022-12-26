.

Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled over her Christmas party outfit

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn got brutally trolled for her outfit that she wore to a Christmas party in Mumbai on Sunday. Nysa was spotted donning a pink bodycon dress as she stepped out the venue with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orhan Awtramani. Soon after the video of her from Christmas party landed on social media, trolls launched attack on Nysa for her sartorial choice.