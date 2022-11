.

Nikki Tamboli shot Chhori with a fever of 102 degree Published on: 7 minutes ago

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli talks about shooting for her upcoming music video Chhori with a fever of 102 degree celsius. She recalled shooting for the track despite her illness as she believes in giving her best. Chhori features Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh. It is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Vee Kapoor and Danish Sabri. The song will be out on November 10.