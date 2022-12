.

Nikki Tamboli makes heads turn in glamorous look Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actor Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 never fails to amaze her fans with smoking hot pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Nikki recently made heads turn at an event that she attended in Mumbai on December 12. Have a look at her latest glamorous avatar in the video above.