Never forced Tunisha Sharma to embrace Islam, says kin of Sheezan Khan Published on: 58 minutes ago

Family and legal team of Sheezan Khan on Monday hit back at the allegations made by Vanita Sharma, mother of the late actor Tunisha Sharma. The family said that they never compelled Tunisha to embrace Islam. The Khans pointed out that the viral photo of Tunisha sporting a hijab was actually from the shoots of her show. Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar on December 24. Khan was arrested on December 25 on the charge of abetting her suicide.