Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Chitrangada Singh set the ramp on fire, watch video Published on: 37 minutes ago

Actresses Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and Chitrangada Singh recently turned up the heat as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. While Malaika turned showstopper for Limerick by Abirr 'n' Nanki, Rhea Chakraborty sashayed down the ramp for clothing brand Guapa. Meanwhile, Chitrangada added oodles of glamour to Esha L Amin show at the fashion gala.