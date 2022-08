.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Anjali Arora from the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show, Lock Upp, has given a new twist to the classic number, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, which was sung originally for the 1951 movie Bahar by Shamshad Begum and was picturised on Vyjayanthimala. The song has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube. The social media sensation celebrated success of the song with media in Mumbai.