Kolkata: Durga Puja Pandal pays tribute to singer KK - video Published on: 7 hours ago

Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojani Puja committee recreated Bollywood singer KK’s last performance at the Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata on September 10. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old and is survived by his wife and children.