Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda attend The Archies wrap party in style Published on: 5 hours ago

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film The Archies which marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Makers of the film recently hosted a wrap up party in Mumbai where the cast of the film arrived in style. Zoya was seen posing with the entire star cast of the film including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja among others.