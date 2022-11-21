.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with many Bollywood celebrities walked at the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa’s Panaji on November 20. Founded in 1952, IFFI is in its 53rd edition in Goa this year. The idea on which the event was founded is to celebrate films, the stories they tell, and the people behind them. The Indian Panorama, the flagship component of the IFFI, earlier announced the selection of 25 and 20 non-feature films. The selected films are being showcased at the 53rd IFFI in Goa from November 20 to 28.