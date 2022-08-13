.

Karan Kundrra takes care of injured Tejasswi Prakash, watch to know why he is best BF ever

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash bumped her head while shooting in Mumbai. On Saturday, Tejasswi took to Instagram to share a few videos wherein a bump is clearly visible on her forehead. In the video, Karan Kundrra who is boyfriend of the Bigg Boss 15 winner, is seen comforting her as he applies ice on her injury. The videos shared by Tejasswi yet again prove that Kara is a caring boyfriend. Meanwhile, the duo is receiving love from the audience for their latest music video Baarish Aayi Hai.