Salman Khan attended the premiere of Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor and director have worked together in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain. During media interaction, Suraj confirmed the return of the iconic character Prem played by Salman in many of his films. Salman, however, jokingly said Sooraj has plans to get him married on screen in his next film. The actor also heaped praise on Sooraj, whom he called a brave filmmaker to come up with Uunchai, a film that is a story of four friends in their old age.