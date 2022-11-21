.

In video, Ranveer Singh takes Akon back to Chammak Challo days, poses with Paris Hilton Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ranveer Singh is in Abu Dhabi to catch the Formula 1 race. The actor has been sharing a string of pictures and videos on social media from the event. In one of the videos, he is seen with American singer Akon, who sand and composed Ra One song Chammak Challo with Chammak Challo with Giorgio Tuinfort as well as music director duo Vishal and Shekhar. When bumped into him at the Formula 1 race, Ranveer did not miss the chance to croon the hit dance number with him from SRK and Kareen Kapoor starrer. The actor also documented his meeting with American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton on Instagram Stories.