Hrithik Roshan in Assam for Fighter, to train and shoot at military air base, watch video Published on: 58 minutes ago

Updated on: 49 minutes ago

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived in Tezpur, Assam on Tuesday for the shooting of his upcoming movie Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot in Fighter, for which he will train and shoot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. It has been learnt that Hrithik will be seen in Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in the film. The shoot for which will commence on November 18.