Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, on Friday, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's recently released action thriller film Pathaan achieved another milestone and has roughly minted Rs 70 crores on the second day. Pathaan has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's War Yash's KGF 2 Hindi. The action-packed film has also entered the Rs 100-crore club on Day 1 at the global box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film.

Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also seen in the lead roles.