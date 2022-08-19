.

Actor Kanishka Soni who opted for sologamy hits back at trolls, watch video Published on: 2 hours ago

Facing trolls for her decision to marry herself, actor Kanishka Soni on Thursday took to social media to answer the haters. The actor facing the wrath of social media for opting for sologamy. Taking to social media, Kanishka said that she took this decision with her 'conscious' mind, and wrote, "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever."