Cops lathicharge unruly crowd gathered for Salman Khan birthday Published on: 14 hours ago

On Salman Khan's 57th birthday, his fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Unfortunately, the crowd of fans outside Salman's house got so unmanageable that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control it. Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. After waiting for a while to see him, as soon as he stepped out onto the balcony to wave the officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security. They even performed a lathicharge to control the crowd.