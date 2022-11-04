.

Hansika Motwani and her entrepreneur finace Sohael Khaturiya were spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday. The couple left paps excited at the airport. While Hansika obliged photogs with pictures, her fiance quickly made his way through the paps. Hansika also requested paps to not bother her fiance as he is too shy to face media. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The duo is reportedly set to tie the knot on December 4.