Brahmastra public review: Watch what audience has to say about Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film Published on: 3 hours ago

Ayan Mukerji's labour of love Brahmastra, which was is making for nearly a decade, finally hit big screens today. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Also featuring Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra has seemingly won Mumbaikars who have liked Ayan's vision and chemistry between Ranbir and Alia. Watch the video above to know Brahmastra public response from Mumbai.