Bhumi Pednekar faces wrath of netizens, gets compared to Urfi Javed Published on: 3 hours ago

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has come to the radar of trollers for her recent outing during a Diwali party. No doubt she looked sober and elegant in her white dress, but there are many who criticised her for her dress and in fact compared her with Urfi Javed. The actor is also getting compared to Urfi Javed, who is known for her peculiar fashion sense. While the netizens have left no words to criticise her dressing sense, Bhumi has made her mark with her acting skills and it is up to her comfort level as to what she wants to wear.