Bollywood celebrities are back in Mumbai after celebrating their New Year with their family and friends. Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Dubai holiday. Meanwhile Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor too were spotted at they airport as they come home after ringing in New Year in Rajasthan. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also among the celebrities spotted at the airport.