Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend Maja Ma special screening in style

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan attended special screening of Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma in Mumbai. The Khan siblings kept is cool and casual as they attended the screening on Monday night. Suhana and Aryan aside, filmmaker Kabir Khan was seen with his wife Mini Mathur at the Maja Ma screening. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu and Angira Dhar were among others who marked their presence at the Maja Ma screening.