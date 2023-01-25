Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap saw Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan first day first show. After watching Pathaan, Anurag was seen gushing about the superstar. According to Anurag, King Khan looks his best in Pathaan and the action in Siddharth Anand directorial is mind-blowing.

Anurag watched Pathaan in Mumbai with Karan Mehta, hero of his upcoming film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. After the show, Anurag and Karan talked to the media about the films and shared their experience of watching the film. Anurag was seen gushing about action avatar of the superstar who is usually known for his romantic films.

Talking to the media, Anurag said Shah Rukh Khan has never looked this dashing and that he came to watch the film only for him. Kashyap was repeatedly lauding the action sequence in the film. He heaped praise on SRK for pulling off breathtaking stunts and trying something that he has never done before in his three-decade-long career.

SRK aside, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film has seemingly impressed critics and and audience. Following the response to first day of Pathaan release, the exhibitors of the film have increased 300 shows of the film. Following which, Pathaan screen count has crossed 8,000 across the globe.