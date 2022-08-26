.

Anupam Kher takes dig at big budget flops, says he is biggest actor of 2022, watch video Published on: 2 hours ago

Anupam Kher claimed he is biggest actor of 2022 at a recent event in Mumbai. 2022 is turning out to be a great year for Kher as two of his films, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 have received great response from the audience. Hence, when his claimed of being biggest actor 2022 it doesn't sound pompous. Talking about big budget flops and Karthikeya 2 success, Anupam said story is the king and a good film finds its way to hearts of audience irrespective of production scale.